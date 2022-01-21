Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra $150 off, DJI’s new FPV Drone, more

All of Friday’s best deals are headlined by up to $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup. That’s alongside an all-time low on DJI’s new FPV Drone and the first Anker Soundcore Frames discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S21/+/Ultra smartphone lineup $150 off

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Smartphone for $1,050. Normally fetching $1,200, you’re looking at $150 in savings alongside the third-best price to date at Amazon. This is also the lowest since the holidays. Even as all eyes are on Samsung waiting for a first official look of the Galaxy S22 series, today’s discount provides some savings on one of the best smartphones around right now.

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra arrives with a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display at the center of the experience – a Snapdragon 888 SoC backed with 12GB of RAM powers its quad-sensor system and S Pen support completes the package. You can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

DJI’s all-new FPV Drone returns to low at $300 off

Adorama currently offers all-new DJI FPV Drone Combo for $999. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re looking a match of the all-time low of $300 off last set on Black Friday and only the second time we’ve seen this price. You can also save $300 on additional bundles with the drone, too.

As one of the latest additions to the DJI stable, the FPV Drone delivers a more unique take that focuses more on getting action shots instead of your typical aerial photography. One of its more eye-catching stats is the 60MPH top speed that allows the drone to keep up with cars and capture footage in scenarios that DJI’s offerings couldn’t. Dive into our hands-on review.

Anker’s new Soundcore Frames smart glasses see first discount

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering the first discount on its all-new Soundcore Frames. Available in three different styles, the price has now dropped to to $180. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a new all-time low since launching in October at $20 off.

Arriving as the first smart wearable from Anker, the new Soundcore Frames delivers a connected pair of sunglasses that let you take calls or listen to music. Battery life clocks in at 5.5 hours per charge, and you’re looking at a pair of onboard microphones alongside its four built-in speakers that drive the experience with Bluetooth support. I was impressed with the package during a hands-on look last year and our in-depth review takes a more thorough look at what you’re getting.

