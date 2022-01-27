Shield TV expands its sweet AI upscaling to GeForce Now games, works on PC with Nvidia GPUs too

The Nvidia Shield TV’s 2019 refresh brought with it a neat trick that could upscale content to 4K using AI, and now that upscaling feature is expanding to GeForce Now.

Available starting today with the v2.0.37 update for GeForce Now, all members can now stream games and see higher quality on their machine. This new “AI Enhanced” mode is using the same technology that the Shield TV debuted a couple of years ago, but at that time the function was exclusive to video only. It uses on-device processing to improve the quality of the stream by eliminating blurriness. Nvidia explains:

This mode is only available for PC users with select NVIDIA GPUs or on NVIDIA SHIELD TV. First introduced on NVIDIA SHIELD TV, AI-enhanced mode leverages the computational power of the GPU to pass content through a trained neural network model. This produces incredible sharpness and enhanced details that no traditional scaler can recreate. AI-enhanced mode is available only for upscaling content.

As noted, this new AI upscaling for GeForce Now only works on the Nvidia Shield TV (2019 and newer) as well as PCs equipped with Nvidia GPUs from the 10-series onward.

However, AI upscaling isn’t the only option Nvidia is making available. GeForce Now players will also be able to stream games in “Enhanced” mode which uses a Lanczos filter to improve scaling on content. A “Standard” mode will remain in place too.

Alongside these changes, Nvidia has also announced that GeForce Now is adding more custom streaming quality through GFN’s in-game overlay, an update to the web experience that picks resolution based on the device you’re using. GeForce Now is also being released as a stable app on LG TVs as of this week. The app is available now in the LG Content Store, and the purchase of a new LG TV in the United States from February 1 to March 27 will come with six months of GeForce Now for free.

Nvidia also announced the latest games being added to GeForce Now this week:

Mortal Online 2 (new release on Steam, Jan. 25)

Daemon X Machina (free on Epic Games Store, Jan. 27–Feb. 3)

Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Tropico 6 (Epic Games Store)

Assassin’s Creed III Deluxe Edition (Ubisoft Connect)

