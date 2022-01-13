GeForce Now brings Fortnite back to Android and iPhone with new touch controls

Fortnite is still a massive hit, but Epic Games’ war on app stores has left the popular game absent from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for a long time, with no signs of returning. Today, Nvidia and Epic Games have announced that touch controls are coming to Fortnite on GeForce Now.

After teasing the functionality in 2020, Nvidia and Epic Games are finally living up to the promise of bringing Fortnite with touch controls to the cloud-gaming service GeForce Now. A beta program available starting today will allow mobile players to play the game with full touch controls versus the controllers that would usually be needed to enjoy the game on Android phones or iPhones.

For the time being, this is only a limited-time beta that will also be invite-only, and is being used to test the performance of touch controls and server capacity. Despite the beta being only by invitation, it’s still completely free and works on all tiers of GeForce Now.

You can sign up at Nvidia’s website now. GeForce Now is available through the Google Play Store and streamed through the web on iOS.

Register now for free for a chance to play the new touch-control version of Fortnite for mobile, all delivered through the cloud! You could be one of the first to access this limited closed beta to help us test out the new streaming experience on iOS Safari and Android mobile devices. The new touch-control version means you can jump in and start playing right away with just the screen and your fingers, no gamepad or keyboard/mouse are needed.

Nvidia says that Fortnite won’t be the only game adding touch controls on GeForce Now, with the functionality open to any other PC game developers looking to add touch controls. Notably, Microsoft recently touted the popularity of touchscreen games on Xbox Game Pass’ streaming component, and Google’s Stadia has slowly been expanding a “Direct Touch” feature.

