Deals: Sony Xperia PRO sees first discount at $500 off, Galaxy Buds Pro $150, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking, with the Sony Xperia PRO smartphone seeing its first-ever discount at $500 off. That’s alongside Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Pro for $150 and Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Frame at $150 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Sony Xperia PRO 5G Android smartphone sees first discount

Adorama is now offering the new unlocked Sony Xperia PRO 128GB Android Smartphone for $1,998, also available for the same price at Amazon. Normally fetching $2,498, you’re looking at a new all-time low as well as the very first price cut since being announced a year ago. As Sony’s flagship Android smartphone, Xperia PRO arrives with a series of high-end specs that allow it to stand out from just about everything else on the market.

First up, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch 21:9 CinemaWide 4K OLED display and comes powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC. Around back there is a 3-sensor 12MP camera array and speaking of its photography chips, there’s built-in HDNI connectivty so you can plug directly into a Sony camera for using as a monitor, streaming, and more.

Samsung’s ANC Galaxy Buds Pro deliver Spatial Audio for less

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $150 in all four styles. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at the first discount in over a month, one of the lowest prices from Amazon overall, and $50 in savings.

Samsung’s flagship earbuds arrive with all of the notable specs you would expect ranging from active noise cancellation and an Ambient sound mode to a true wireless design, water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. There’s also the added perk of spatial audio which is rounded out by 28 hours of playback on a single charge. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review.

Save $150 on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Frame

Amazon is currently offering the Lenovo 21.5-inch Smart Frame for $250. Typically fetching $400, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $150 off, plus the lowest since back in December.

If Amazon’s recent unveil of the new Echo Show 15 has you thinking of adding a smart display to the kitchen or family room, the Lenovo Smart Frame should fill the void for Assistant users. Sporting a 21.5-inch 1080p display, it can display personal photos, digital works of art, and more alongside integrating with both Alexa and Assistant. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Anker power strips and surge protectors on sale from $14

Following up all of its discounted smartphone essentials from earlier in the week, Anker is back via its official Amazon storefront to markdown a selection of its PowerExtend power strips and surge protectors. Our top pick is Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule Charger at $55. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s offer is good for $15 in savings, beats our previous mention by $5 and is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Anker’s PowerExtend USB-C Capsule cleans up your charging station with a variety of ways to refuel or power devices. On the back, there are three full-sized AC outlets which are joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots on the front and a 45W USB-C port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review.

