Android 12L Beta 3 rolling out, including for Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Android 12L nears public launch today with the availability of the final Beta 3 release today for Pixel phones enrolled in the Beta Program. The Pixel 6 line is eligible for the first time this cycle.

Beta 3 is again classified as an “incremental beta update” and developers are encouraged to “start final compatibility testing for apps, SDKs, and libraries,” as well as “release compatible versions.”

The final release to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and ecosystem is next. A March launch to hit the Q1 2022 schedule is more than likely.

This last update follows the January release that added a string to disable the Double-line clock, ability to open Google Calendar from At a Glance, and other various UI tweaks.

The following fixes have been identified:

Fixed an issue that prevented weather information from showing in the system’s At a glance widget. (Issue #210113641).

Fixed an issue where the screen off animation was not displayed consistently when turning off the device’s screen. (Issue #210465289)

Fixed issues that caused the system launcher to crash when attempting to enter split-screen mode using the Pin to Top option. (Issue #209896931, Issue #211298556)

Bugs can be filed to the Google issue tracker with the Android Beta Feedback app. Meanwhile, the Android Beta community is available on Reddit.

Android 12L Beta 3 (S2B3.220205.007) system images with Monday’s February security patch are available for the Pixel 3a (XL), Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro, as well as the Android Emulator. With the Pixel 3/XL receiving its final update earlier this week, the 2018 flagship will not get updated to Android 12L.

If you need help, here’s our full guide on installing Android 12L.

