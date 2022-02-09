Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook sees first discount in today’s best deals, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the first discount on the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook with OLED screen. That’s alongside much of the same all-time low on DJI’s modular Action 2 camera and Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards from $23. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook sees first discount

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is now offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 OLED Chromebook for $399. Normally fetching $499, today’s offer is marking the first notable discount since launching last fall with $100 in savings attached.

Lenovo’s latest Chromebook sets itself apart from other models on the market with a hybrid design that’s centered around a detachable keyboard. The main device packs a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display which comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 7c processor, 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. Onboard Wi-Fi 6 support pairs with dual USB-C ports to round out the portable workstation. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

DJI’s modular Action 2 goes on sale for the very first time

After just launching late last fall, we’re now seeing the very first discounts roll out to the new DJI Action 2. At Adorama, you can currently score the Dual Screen Combo package at $469, which is also matched at Amazon. Down from the usual $519 going rate, this is the very first chance to save of any kind at $50 off. You can also score the Action 2 with Power Combo at $359, down from $399.

As DJI’s latest action camera, the new Action 2 arrives to take on the likes of GoPro with a unique modular design. There’s the main camera itself up top which sports a 12MP sensor with 4K/120FPS recording and 155-degree FOV as well as RockSteady 2.0 and HorizonSteady stabilization. Then you’ll be able to pair the action camera with either another screen or an extended battery module. Our recent hands-on review takes you through what to expect from the experience.

Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSD cards now up to 35% off

Amazon is currently discounting Samsung’s new PRO Plus microSDXC Cards headlined by the 256GB model at $40. Normally fetching $55, you’re looking $15 in savings and a chance to score Samsung’s latest storage at the all-time low for only the second time. The 128GB version is also on sale for $23, down from $35.

Samsung’s new U3 Class10 microSD card arrives with up to 160MB/s transfer speeds which delivers 4K recording from drones, DSLR, action cameras, and more. Its waterproof design can also withstand any accidental slashes and rounds out the package with added drop protection and more. There’s also a bundled SD card adapter, too. Our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review details what to expect from the experience.

