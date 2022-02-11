Android 13 prepares new user profile switcher on the lockscreen

User-facing changes in Android 13’s first developer preview were relatively minor, but there’s much more to come. We’ve been able to enable a few new features Google is still working on in Android 13, including a new lockscreen user profile switcher.

Android 13 appears to have a renewed focus on the ability to create multiple user profiles on your device, perhaps in line with Google’s sudden interest in Android tablets. In Android 13, we’ve enabled a new UI that allows the lockscreen to show a redesigned user profile switcher.

When multiple profiles are in place on the device, a profile picture appears at the top of the screen with a name underneath. Clicking on the name reveals a drop-down list with other profiles on the device. The feature is currently unfinished, with the arrow indicating the drop-down list not showing in some cases, and not actually pulling down the list in some other cases.

Regardless of its buggy state, this is certainly a welcome improvement. By default, Android’s profile switcher on the lockscreen only shows a small icon at the top corner of the display, without any obvious indicator to show that the profile can be switched.

Google also tweaked the Guest profile on Android 13, with the ability to enable installed apps on the device within the guest profile.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article

More on Android 13:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: