Deals: LG Wing 5G refurb smartphone hits $280, Google Nest Wifi system $219, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a refurbished LG Wing Android Smartphone discount at $280. That’s alongside an $80 Google Nest Wifi system price cut and new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatches. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

LG Wing sees refurbished discount to $280

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Android smartphones starting at $100. Our top pick is the unlocked LG Wing 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $280. Down from its original $999 list price, today’s offer is the best discount we’ve seen to date at $60 below our previous mention from last fall.

Delivering a 6.8-inch OLED FullVision display, LG Wing 5G stands out with a secondary 3.9-inch OLED display that hides underneath the sliding form-factor that folds out into a T-shaped design. Powered by a Snapdragon 765G SoC, there’s a 4,000mAh battery as well as 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Around back, you’ll find a triple lens camera array. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Wifi system doubles as an Assistant speaker

Amazon is now offering the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router with Point for $219. Down from the usual $299 price tag, today’s offer delivers $80 in savings and comes within $10 of the holiday mention.

Delivering two nodes that offer a combined 4,400-square feet of coverage, this Google Nest Wifi package upgrades your home network with 2.2Gb/s 802.11ac speeds. For expanding your wired connections, there’s also a pair of Gigabit Ethernet ports. On top of its networking capabilities, there’s also the added perk of each of the nodes doubling as a Google Assistant speaker for calling up smart home controls and more. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 LTE smartwatches fall to new lows

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE Smartwatch for $250. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer amounts to $80 in savings while delivering a new all-time low at $5 below the previous and only other discount to date. The 40mm style is also $80 off today, down to $220 and also marking a new all-time low.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 arrives as the latest iteration of wearable from the brand complete with a refreshed design and some new fitness tracking chops in tow. Centered around Wear OS, you’re looking at a similar rotating bezel to previous versions alongside up to 40-hour battery life. There’s also a new BioActive sensor which combines optical heart rate data with electric heart and Bioelectric Impedance. Samsung rounds out the package with a new Body Composition feature for monitoring muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, and more. Our hands-on review notes how it sticks the landing.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

AAXA M7 review: A bright portable projector that won’t break the bank [Video]

New Wave Toys 1943 X RepliCade Review: Another great retro collectible [Video]

Beyerdynamic MMX 100 and 150 Review: Great audio but falls short in comfort [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: