Tasker’s upcoming Android 13 features teased w/ custom Quick Settings tiles, more

Just a few short days after the launch of Android 13 Developer Preview 1 Tasker developer João Dias is teasing us with new features and functions for the automation app.

Thanks to some under-the-hood changes to Android 13, developers are now able to take better advantage of tiles API. This means that Tasker can tap into the Quick Settings toggles section and allows you to create your own custom tiles with the latest Android 13 developer build.

That’s likely the most interesting feature for many of you out there, but this build also now includes better Material You theming plus adds the ability to use the photo picker API launching alongside the latest developer preview. The new photo picker only gives apps access to images that you allow, which is likely better for overall device privacy. On top of those additions, Tasker also supports the “Themed icons” dynamically switching app icons that developers are expected or encouraged to provide with Android 13 looming (h/t XDA).

As XDA notes, this particular Tasker build is not yet available on the Google Play Store simply as there is no way to submit Android 13-based apps to the online storefront at this early stage. This is, therefore, merely a way for Dias to give us a glimpse of what will be available when the app is available in Android 13 form.

For most, the ability to create and add custom Quick Settings tiles will likely be of the greatest interest with Tasker’s Android 13 update. A major complaint has been the lack of a dedicated Wi-Fi toggle that will allow you to quickly activate and deactivate Wi-Fi connections, and this could provide that option with a simple in-app routine. However, this will likely be more useful for other long-winded processes and user-created automation routines.

While none of the new features are yet available, provided you are running the Android 13 Developer Preview a future beta build may offer the chance to try them out for yourself.

