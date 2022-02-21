Deals: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sees $100 discount, Bose QC 45 Headphones $279, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs with Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 FE going on sale at $100 off. That’s alongside an all-time low on the Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch.

Not impressed by the Galaxy S22 lineup? Samsung’s new S21 FE on sale

Amazon is now offering the all-new unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android Smartphone for $600. Marking the very first cash discount we’ve seen, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings from the usual $700 going rate and is a new all-time low. This technically matches the value of the gift card offer we saw on launch day, but without having to redeem credit on a future purchase to cash-in on the savings.

Delivering a series of flagship specs in a more affordable package, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G arrives as Samsung’s most recent handset. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch AMOLED 1080p 120Hz screen. Underneath, you’re looking at an optical fingerprint sensor that pairs with NFC and IP68 water-resistance, with the S21 FE coming in one of four different colorways. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review which details what to expect from the budget-friendly handset.

Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones return to all-time

Adorama is now offering the all-new Bose QuietComfort 45 ANC Headphones for $279 in two styles. Down from the usual $329 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is marking only the third discount to date at $50 off while matching the all-time low set before Black Friday.

These over-ear headphones from Bose arrive as the brand’s latest flagship offering yet with a series of notable specs to match. First up, there’s enhanced active noise cancellation which pairs with an Apple-style transparency mode as well as Active EQ for balanced listening. You can also rely on 24 hours of playback before needing to recharge the QuietComfort 45 ANC, and plugging in a USB-C cable for just 15 minutes will net you three hours of usage in a pinch. Head below for more.

Anker Gold Box has eufy smart home cameras from $56

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its eufy smart cameras and accessories starting at $56. Amongst all of the price cuts, our top pick is the eufyCam 2 4-Cam HomeKit Security System at $376. Normally fetching $580, today’s offer is $114 below our previous Black Friday mention, and a new all-time low at $204 off.

This eufyCam 2 package arrives with four weather-resistant 1080p cameras for surveilling everywhere from the front yard to porch. The included base station allows for local recording, and other notable features here include 365-day battery life, as well as support for HomeKit, Assistant, and Alexa. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

