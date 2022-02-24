The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was Samsung’s surprise hit as Galaxy S22 pre-orders break records

Samsung has been in a bit of a rut for the past few years when it comes to its smartphone lineup, with each successive Galaxy S flagship struggling to beat or even match previous entries. However, it seems the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 have struck a chord with buyers, as Samsung says pre-orders have broken records.

With the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 lineups set to launch officially tomorrow, Samsung is celebrating record pre-order numbers for all of these new devices. The company isn’t disclosing exact numbers, but pre-order numbers were apparently setting new records, with Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 seeing more pre-orders in the first week than any other Samsung smartphone or tablet to date, despite Samsung’s website even being broken on launch day.

Samsung says that the Galaxy S22 series saw twice as many pre-orders as the Galaxy S21 series, with a whopping 60% coming from the Galaxy S22 Ultra alone. That stat doesn’t come as a huge surprise, given the phone marked a revival of the Galaxy Note series, which skipped an entire year, and just saw one of its most popular older models, the Note 9, lose software support.

More surprising is the hit of Samsung’s tablet lineup. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra apparently made up half of Samsung’s total tablet pre-orders, which “more than doubled” compared to the Galaxy Tab S7 series. Samsung also said that the Tab S8 Ultra completely sold out worldwide. Notably, Samsung offered a discount of up to 25% when buying the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 together from the company’s website, which helped result in pre-orders being temporarily paused shortly after the reveal event.

