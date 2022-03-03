Magisk v24.2 beta arrives with multiple improvements, performance boosts

Magisk v24.2 is now available in beta courtesy of developer John Wu, who has made a number of changes to help improvements and performance boosts.

This particular build provides a number of fixes for issues and overall stability improvements as shared by Wu over on this Twitter account. Most notably Magisk v24.2 improves the loading mechanism used for Zygisk, the module which was added with v24.0 and offers up even greater ways to tweak and tune your rooted Android device.

It also brings a number of other general fixes and tweaks to ensure that those willing to use Magisk in beta form do not encounter issues. You can check out the full Magisk v24.2 changelog below:

Maintenance release fixing various issues. [MagiskSU] Fix buffer overflow

[MagiskSU] Fix owner managed multiuser superuser settings

[MagiskSU] Fix command logging when using su -c <cmd>

[MagiskSU] Prevent su request indefinite blocking

[MagiskBoot] Support lz4_legacy archive with multiple magic

archive with multiple magic [MagiskBoot] Fix lz4_lg compression

compression [DenyList] Allow targeting processes running as system UID

[Zygisk] Workaround Samsung’s “early zygote”

[Zygisk] Improved Zygisk loading mechanism

[Zygisk] Fix application UID tracking

[Zygisk] Fix improper umask being set in zygote

being set in zygote [App] Fix BusyBox execution test

[App] Improve stub loading mechanism

[App] Major app upgrade flow improvements

[General] Improve commandline error handling and messaging

Magisk v24.2 is fully compatible with Android 12 and includes all of the previous update benefits and boosts but with a few more tweaks to boot. Provided you are happy flashing on your own device, the full installation instructions and documentation can be found by heading to the dedicated Github support page to help you get started with Magisk v24.2 here.

