Google Photos adds ‘Best of Winter 2021’ Memory collection

Google Photos is now surfacing some of your best photos over the past few months with the rollout of the “Best of Winter 2021” Memories collection.

The Memories collections have evolved since first being introduced, and now thanks to greater machine learning capabilities, you may see unique slideshows based upon photos uploaded to your account. Commonly available and visible Memory collections still exist in Google Photos, and the latest you’ll see in the Northern hemisphere is the “Best of Winter 2021” collection. It’s worth noting that this Google collection classes some early-2022 images as part of “Winter 2021” in this instance too.

Much like the Best of Summer 2021 collection, the Best of Winter 2021 theme is mainly wintery scenes and holiday photos. That said, a few bright sunny days have slipped through into my own selection of images:

Given that COVID-19 restrictions have eased over the past 12 months, you may have more images that are eligible to be added as part of the “Best of Winter 2021” Memory collection at the top of the Google Photos app. It’s also important to note that your experience and image criteria may vary depending on just what you’ve taken photos of out there in the real world.

As with just about every other similar collection, Google is still heavily pushing the “Preview book” option as an upsell to get you to buy prints of your “best” photos — which probably isn’t warranted with most of my own poorly framed compositions.

That said, now might be the time to check Google Photos. If you do have the new collection, be sure to let us know down in the comments section below

