Deals: Google Nest Hub 2 hits 2022 low of $55, Galaxy Buds Pro $150, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by the Google Nest Hub 2 hitting $55. Plus, save on the Galaxy Buds Pro in all four styles at $150 and Samsung’s UWB item finder for $34. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub 2 falls to best price of the year

Adorama is now offering the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $55 in several styles. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 45% in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 to mark the best price of the year.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub 2 arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver Spatial Audio and ANC

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $150 in all styles. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer delivers the first time we’ve seen all four colors on sale at the same time since January at within $10 of the 2022 low. This is also 25% off, as well.

Living up to their pro designation, Samsung’s latest earbuds arrive with improved active noise cancellation alongside an Ambient Mode. Other notable features enter as 28-hour battery life on a single charge, a workout-ready form-factor thanks to IPX7 water-resistance, and seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset. Considering you’d pay $130 for the Galaxy Buds 2, today’s offer is a pretty compelling discount for finally taking advantage of Samsung’s flagship earbuds. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review, as well.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ hits $34

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ for $34. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer delivers the first price cut since back in December at $6 off. This marks the third-best price to date and comes within $4 of the previous mention from just after Black Friday.

As Samsung’s take on the item tracking action provided by AirTags, the new Galaxy SmartTag+ arrives with similar precision finding and AR features thanks to the built-in UWB chip. There’s also Bluetooth for longer-range locating of everything from keys and backpacks to remotes lost in couch cushions and more. You can also get a closer look in our launch coverage.

