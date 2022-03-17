Android 13 DP2: Google adds Quick Settings toggle for Security & privacy, renames Home

Introduced in Android 12, the Camera and Mic access Quick Settings tiles both help you take control of your privacy and security. However, in Android 13, those security settings have found a new, easier access button in the Quick Settings. Here’s what it looks like.

There are three main privacy settings you can enable in Android: Location, Camera access, and Mic access. All three of these can be misused by apps and malicious users to hone in on the things most secure to you. With Android 13 Developer Preview 2, it looks like those settings have all found a new little home in the Quick Settings section of your device.

If you remember, all three of these settings were separate tiles, which you could move around in your Quick Settings very easily depending on how you liked it. While it appears you can still move these three tiles separately, Android 13 adds the ability to access these settings under one Quick Settings tile called Security & Privacy. Here’s how to access it:

Swipe down twice in Android 13 on your homescreen. Tap the pencil icon to edit your Quick Settings tiles. Scroll all the way to the bottom and find Security & Privacy. Note: It might also be listed under Security. Long-tap and drag the tile up into the active settings area.

After you complete this process, you should be able to tap the Android 13 Security & Privacy button to access Location, Mic access, and Camera access at the same time. This is basically an umbrella setting that allows you to keep one tile in your Quick Settings in place of three separate tiles, which overall improves the layout on Android 13.

To add, you might have noticed that the Home Quick Setting has a new icon attached to it. It’s a much more defined and stylish icon than the previous one. The design is also reflected on the lock screen shortcut as well. Not to mention, the shortcut has been renamed from “Home controls” to “Home,” which falls in line with being more concise.

One bug we have noticed in the new preview is if you have the three tiles turned off, it may not reflect inside the Security & Privacy Quick Setting button. This will likely be fixed in the full release.

We’re still digging through the second developer preview of Android 13, so stay tuned for more! And let us know if you find something we haven’t in the comments below or on Twitter.

