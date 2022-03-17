Here’s everything new in Android 13 Developer Preview 2 [Gallery]

Ahead of the first beta in April, Android 13 DP2 remains focussed on developers. With that in mind, we’re diving into today’s release of Developer Preview 2 to find what’s changed.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 13 DP2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below. Additionally, in comparisons, DP1 screenshots appear at the left and DP2 to the right.)

Google is planning six milestone releases over the coming months before the consumer launch later this year to Pixel phones and other devices. If you want to quickly install the Android 13 DP2 on your compatible Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 13 Developer Preview 1.

Vibration settings: Redesign + additional options

New: Alarm vibration, Media vibration

Redesigned ‘Screen saver’ settings menu

Prominent ‘Fast Pair’ menu in Settings

Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences

Note the Fast Pair icon

Crashes for some users

‘Device controls’ QS tile now called ‘Home’

Lockscreen button now matches Themed icon

Power menu, Settings shortcut row moves down in fullscreen QS page + FGS Task Manager

‘Pair new device’ shortcut in playback switcher

Cover art background

Majority of controls placed at the bottom of expanded notification

Notification permission

