Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 rolling out to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro with bug fixes

Following the launch two weeks ago, Google is now rolling out Android 12 QPR3 Beta 1.1 for the Pixel 6 series. This is a preview for the upcoming June Feature Drop.

Google “identified some bugs in Beta 1 affecting a subset of devices that [it’s] addressing with a patch.” As such, Beta 1.1 is only available for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and is officially a “minor update” (S3B1.220218.006 versus .004) that comes in as a 16.08MB OTA.

The list of addressed problems is below, and we’ve definitely encountered the second issue but not the first:

Fixed some issues that caused excessive battery drain.

Improved call quality related to issues like Issue #224716473 that caused a high pitch noise during phone calls on some devices. Although we’re still investigating the root cause of this and similar issues, we’re planning additional improvements for future beta releases.

In announcing the patch, Google also said it addressed an issue for people leaving the Beta Program. Again, opting out of the beta to a stable build will wipe your device:

Separately, the issue that prevented Pixel 6/Pro devices from opting out and not being able to apply the stable public update should also be fixed. Please let us know if you still encounter issues or errors like “No valid operating system could be found.” Please note that opting out will cause a data wipe.

The Beta 1.1 OTA is widely rolling out when you “Check for update” this afternoon, while other devices (Pixel 4-5a) will continue to receive the first Android 12 QPR3 preview release. New factory and OTA images are available now. Google today said Beta 2 will be the next update for all phones.

Pixel 6 Pro: Android 12 QPR3 — S3B1.220218.006 — Factory Image — OTA

Pixel 6: Android 12 QPR3 — S3B1.220218.006 — Factory Image — OTA

