‘There’s no place like Chrome’ ads target iPhone owners that already use the desktop browser

Google has a new series of ads that are aimed at getting iPhone users to switch to its browser by pointing out how they’re likely using desktop Chrome and could get those features on mobile.

The “There’s no place like Chrome” campaign consists of four 30-second ads that were uploaded to Google’s main YouTube account this morning:

Autofill: This is the funniest ad (ft. cute doggo) out of the four and shows a person entering their credit card information, but taking too long and having the desired concert tickets sell out. The idea it’s trying to get across is that Chrome Autofill streamlines purchase flows.

Saved Passwords: Most people let their browser save entered usernames and passcodes. Google is highlighting how credentials are most likely already saved on desktop. Instead of checking your laptop, you can just copy from/use the password manager in Chrome for iOS. That said, you can also visit passwords.google.com on any device.

Malware Protection: This ad is more highlighting Google Safe Browsing and its bright red warning before continuing to malicious sites. Many browsers adopt this technology/API.

Synced Devices: Chrome Sync lets you see what tabs are open on other signed-in devices for quick access on-the-go.

Each is amusingly shot with an under-the-glass/touchscreen point of view to capture a user’s reaction to Safari’s limitations. An iOS device mockup is used to demonstrate each capability at the end. The link in the ad description links to Google’s “Get Chrome on your iPhone” page complete with guide on how to “set Chrome as your iPhone’s default browser.”

Meanwhile, the new Chrome logo rolling out with version 100 is used as the ‘o’ in Chrome for the main tagline.

