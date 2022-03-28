Google Shopping will soon show a ‘Trusted Store’ badge on product listings

Google Shopping is in the midst of positioning itself as an open Amazon competitor by allowing free listings. The latest step to achieve this will be a “Trusted Store” badge on Google Shopping product pages.

Announced at Shoptalk US 2022, this Trusted Store badge is meant to help shoppers “know they’re spending money with a business they can trust.” It’s part of Google’s Shopping Experience Scorecard program to “reward merchants for good customer experiences and help them build their reputation with potential buyers.”

The badge will be awarded based on performance metrics like shipping speeds, shipping/return costs, and return windows. This blue checkmark appears next to the ratings/reviews overview in the Buying options list for a product.

Based on our early testing, merchants displaying a Trusted Store badge are more likely to receive clicks. We’re also seeing stronger traffic to lesser-known merchants. Keep an eye out for the Shopping Experience Scorecard program, which will roll out across the U.S. in the coming months.

Meanwhile, merchants are getting new insight tools in the Google Merchant Center that show “total traffic, impressions, and conversion rate of their free listings.”

That’s why we’re introducing the price insights tool, which helps merchants see whether their products are priced competitively and the projected impact of price changes on their revenue. Using machine learning, the tool offers merchants a suggested price for each product they sell, along with predicted impressions, clicks, conversions and gross profit. This means a merchant can see how their pricing stacks up in comparison to the same product sold by other retailers, as well as potential revenue if they were to change the price.

A local product insights report is also “coming soon” to local retailers with US or Canadian Business Profiles.

These insights will show local businesses their most-viewed products, including a snapshot of top products and total views of their products over time. This will help brick-and-mortar retailers without an e-commerce offering better understand how interest varies among their top products.

