Google Maps rolling out toll pricing, more detailed navigation, and new iOS integrations 

- Apr. 5th 2022 9:36 am PT

Google Maps is rolling out a trio of big updates over the coming weeks that add toll estimates and improve the navigation experience with a new map, while the iOS app is getting a series of additional integrations.

Some users have seen estimated toll prices in Google Maps since last year, while Waze already offers that capability. Data is sourced from local tolling authorities, with Google factoring “cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, what the day of the week it is, along with how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time you’ll be crossing it.” 

This will start rolling out for nearly 2,000 toll roads in the US, India, Indonesia, and Japan on Android and iOS this month. More countries are “coming soon.”

Google Maps new navigation

Meanwhile, Google Maps will show more street details when navigating. This includes traffic lights and stop signs along your route and areas of interest, as well as building outlines and other “enhanced details.” Additionally:

And, in select cities, you’ll see even more detailed information, like the shape and width of a road, including medians and islands–you can better understand where you are, and help decrease the odds of making last-minute lane changes or missing a turn.

This new navigation map is rolling out to Google Maps for Android, iOS, Android Auto, and CarPlay in select countries over the coming weeks.

Lastly, there’s a trio of updates for iOS. This starts with a new pinned trip widget that will show arrival time, next transit departure, and suggested driving routes. Google is also making the Maps search widget smaller, with these features rolling out over the coming weeks.  

The Apple Watch app is getting more capable by letting you start directions directly on the wearable instead of having to initiate on an iPhone. It’s also getting a “Take me home” watch face complication.

Lastly, Google Maps is getting support for shortcuts like “Hey Siri, get directions” or “Hey Siri, search in Google Maps” in the coming months, while “enhanced Siri search functionality [is] coming later this summer.”

