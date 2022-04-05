You can try these games completely free on Google Stadia w/ no account or downloads

Did you know there are free game trials on Stadia that don’t require you to sign up? In fact, there are several genuinely fantastic titles that are free-to-play. Here are the games you can jump into right now without an account.

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia is one of a few cloud-based gaming services that have popped up in the last couple of years. Without relying on local downloads, with Stadia you’re able to play graphically intense games on just about any device out there. All you need is a stable internet connection.

In essence, you’re playing a game on a server far away that is equipped with sufficient enough hardware to let you stream visuals and enjoy your games without skipping a beat. This means you can play on anything from a Google Pixel, Android tablet, or even your Google TV.

Free trials on Stadia

If you just want to try Stadia out without even so much as signing up, you’re in luck. Stadia offers a few free trials available so you can test out your hardware and get a feel for it before considering title purchase through Google’s service. In fact, as mentioned, you don’t even need to sign up. Just jump in and start playing. That’s all there is to it.

NEW Super Animal Royale

Sick of battle royale-type games that use human characters to steal the show? Don’t worry, one of Stadia’s newest trials is Super Animal Royale, which is a 64-player top-down shooter/biter that takes you on an exciting and violent journey through the woods. Super Animal Royale lets you team up with others or work solo to take control of the battle.

Stadia is offering a 60-minute trial for Super Animal Royale.

NEW HUMANKIND

HUMANKIND is a familiar yet modern version of some of our favorite Civilization games. In this story, you create the narrative that fuels your nation. The decisions you make have powerful consequences, whether negative or positive. Not to mention, HUMANKIND is an absolutely gorgeous game with some stunning visuals.

You can start playing HUMANKIND with a 120-minute trial from Stadia.

NEW World War Z: Aftermath

In the sequel to World War Z, this zombie shooter takes a lot of cues from the hit original title. World War Z: Aftermath features full cross-play, meaning even if you play on Stadia, you can still experience multiplayer with anyone else online. Just hop in on Stadia with a 60-minute free trial to get started.

Risk of Rain 2

As an avid fan of the Risk of Rain series, this addition to the list of free trials on Stadia might be the best offering. Risk of Rain 2 is a wave-based action-adventure that lands you on unique and exciting alien planets. You have to defeat waves of enemies, fighting against the clock with impending doom and the knowledge that the more time you spend grinding, the harder the game gets.

Every time you play Risk of Rain 2, things could go completely differently. That in itself makes the game worth it, especially if it’s available as a free trial. Currently, Stadia is offering a 60-minute trial for Risk of Rain 2, which will get you one or two good rounds in the game for free.

The Jackbox Party Pack 8

The Jackbox Party Pack 8 is one of many different party packs that combine some of the most fun games you can play with friends. The eighth iteration allows for up to 10 players and 10,000 audience members, for those who want to stream and interact with a large fanbase. This game has become a must for those who need an interactive, easy-to-learn video game for parties and get-togethers.

Stadia is offering a 30-minute trial to test out what Jackbox Party Pack 8 has to offer.

GRIME

Want to take a sidescrolling adventure out for a spin? Stadia has a 120-minute trial available for GRIME, which is one of the more generous trials by a large margin. GRIME is a learning experience as you travel an alien yet familiar world and upgrade yourself according to your preference.

MotoGP 21

Need a realistic and immersive moto racing experience? Stadia has MotoGP 21 available for a 60-minute trial right now. This iteration takes place during the 2021 season and lets you experience an authentic two-wheel adventure. You can take the seat of over 120 different riders and hit over 20 different tracks in your race for the best.

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Dig 2 is a platform mining adventure that has you taking the role of a lone steambot to discover what terrors lie beneath the surface. SteamWorld Dig 2 is available as a free 30-minute trial.

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Escape from the city of Balduq as Adol Christin. Cursed by a strange woman, Adol become Monstrum and must ally up with others. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox is playable in a 120-minute free trial on Stadia now.

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls is a fantastic option for younger ones wanting to get into Stadia gaming, considering the inherent ease of access Stadia brings to the table. You can play this PAW Patrol adventure for 30-minutes on a free trial.

As long as you have a Google Account, you can access any of these games for free without creating a Stadia account. If you happen to purchase any of these titles after your trial expires, your progress will be saved via your Google Account.

