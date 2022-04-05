TiVo Stream 4K gets YouTube TV integration in live guide and search

The TiVo Stream 4K, which Google sent out to more than a few subscribers last year, is getting deep integration with YouTube TV to boost its live offering.

Live television is the big selling point of this $40 Android TV streamer, but it previously only worked with Sling. This new integration will specifically manifest in three areas of the core experience:

: Content that is on live TV or upcoming on YouTube TV is discoverable throughout the TiVo Stream 4K user experience making finding something to watch seamless and efficient. Search: Users can utilize TiVo Stream 4K’s voice and text search to find live and upcoming content on YouTube TV for a seamless interaction between the two platforms.

YouTube TV has been a “highly requested” addition to the dongle, and the set-up process involves:

Download or update the YouTube application from the Google Play Store and sign into the application. Once you have signed into YouTube TV on your TiVo Stream 4K, it’s time to enable viewing of accessible content. Go to My Services in the TiVo Stream application and make sure YouTube TV is selected.

If you already have the YouTube TV client installed, you’ll also be prompted. This rollout started last month, but there was another announcement today.

In all, it results in an experience that’s not too different from Google TV on the latest Chromecast and other televisions. Google’s cord-cutting service currently offers more than 85 channels for $64.99/month, including the big four broadcasters (ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX), as well as PBS, CNN, and ESPN.

