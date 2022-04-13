New At a Glance capabilities from March’s Pixel Feature Drop are more widely rolling out

With the March Feature Drop, Google announced that At a Glance on Pixel was getting a handful of new capabilities. After a slow rollout that did not start until the end of last month, the new features should be more widely available today.

You can check by long-pressing the top of your homescreen, tapping Customize, and then hitting the settings gear icon. Timer & stopwatch, Bedtime, and Fitness – as well as Doorbell for some – from late January should now be joined by three more items:

Connected devices will show the “Connection status and battery info for your Bluetooth devices” upon reconnection, like taking Pixel Buds out of the case. This is similar to the Fast Pair notification and follows the homescreen widget added with Android 12L.

Safety check displays a "countdown from the Personal Safety app" and an example of another Pixel feature/experience integration with At a Glance. Earthquake alert notifies you "when earthquake larger than magnitude 4.5 [are] detected nearby." That's the same threshold as Google's existing warning system.

displays a “countdown from the Personal Safety app” and an example of another Pixel feature/experience integration with At a Glance. Earthquake alert notifies you “when earthquake larger than magnitude 4.5 [are] detected nearby.” That’s the same threshold as Google’s existing warning system.

All three of these functions can be toggled on/off. It’s unclear if the “reminders to turn off your alarm if the next day is a holiday” capability is live yet but just not getting its own preference.

As of this afternoon, we’re widely seeing the March At a Glance features on the majority of our Pixel phones located in the US. Before today, my Pixel 6 only had Safety check and Earthquake alert, while our Pixel 4a and 5 just had Connected devices. Those three phones now have the full complement.

