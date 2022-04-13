New At a Glance capabilities from March’s Pixel Feature Drop are more widely rolling out

Abner Li

- Apr. 13th 2022 12:01 pm PT

Apps & Updates
0

With the March Feature Drop, Google announced that At a Glance on Pixel was getting a handful of new capabilities. After a slow rollout that did not start until the end of last month, the new features should be more widely available today.

You can check by long-pressing the top of your homescreen, tapping Customize, and then hitting the settings gear icon. Timer & stopwatch, Bedtime, and Fitness – as well as Doorbell for some – from late January should now be joined by three more items:

  • Connected devices will show the “Connection status and battery info for your Bluetooth devices” upon reconnection, like taking Pixel Buds out of the case. This is similar to the Fast Pair notification and follows the homescreen widget added with Android 12L.
  • Safety check displays a “countdown from the Personal Safety app” and an example of another Pixel feature/experience integration with At a Glance.
  • Earthquake alert notifies you “when earthquake larger than magnitude 4.5 [are] detected nearby.” That’s the same threshold as Google’s existing warning system

All three of these functions can be toggled on/off. It’s unclear if the “reminders to turn off your alarm if the next day is a holiday” capability is live yet but just not getting its own preference. 

As of this afternoon, we’re widely seeing the March At a Glance features on the majority of our Pixel phones located in the US. Before today, my Pixel 6 only had Safety check and Earthquake alert, while our Pixel 4a and 5 just had Connected devices. Those three phones now have the full complement.

Pixel At a Glance March
Pixel At a Glance March
Pixel At a Glance March

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones designed, created, and sold by Google. It runs stock Android and is one of the first phones to receive firmware updates
Pixel Launcher

Pixel Launcher

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com