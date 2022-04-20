New Galaxy Watch 4 update looks to support Google Assistant

Abner Li

- Apr. 20th 2022 12:13 pm PT

0

Google Assistant for the Galaxy Watch 4 should be coming, or at least supported, with the next Samsung system update.

According to Verizon (h/t Droid-Life), a software update dated today (April 20, 2022) for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic brings Google Assistant. The changelog demonstrates how to turn on Assistant from the Settings app > Google > Assistant. Options include enabling “Hey Google” detection and “speech output.”

The carrier says you need to have Google Assistant downloaded for it to show up in preferences. Google previously said it would be available to download via the Play Store. We’re not seeing a Play listing as of this afternoon, but our wearables have yet to receive the update, and that might be a requirement.

Galaxy Watch 4 Assistant update

Meanwhile, this update also brings “Backup and Restore” via Smart Switch. 

If you want to pair your watch to a new phone, you can now use Smart Switch on your phone to backup and restore your watch experience.

There’s also a “Measure” button to the body composition target notification. 

Verizon says the next Galaxy Watch 4 update has the following build numbers:

  • Watch 4
    • 40mm: R865USQU1FVC8
    • 44mmR875USQU1FVC8
  • Watch 4 Classic
    • 42mm: R885USQU1FVC8
    • 46mm: R895USQU1FVC8

Samsung has yet to confirm this update on its changelogs.

Google detailed a new Assistant design with Pixel light bar and faster responses in February, while Samsung — at the time — said it was still “months away.” This update and availability is definitely coming sooner than expected.

new Assistant design Wear OS
Wear OS 3 screenshots
Wear OS 3 screenshots

More on Galaxy Watch 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Assistant

Google Assistant

Assistant is Google's personal assistant that is capable of answering questions, performing automated tasks, and more
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com