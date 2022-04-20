New Galaxy Watch 4 update looks to support Google Assistant

Google Assistant for the Galaxy Watch 4 should be coming, or at least supported, with the next Samsung system update.

According to Verizon (h/t Droid-Life), a software update dated today (April 20, 2022) for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic brings Google Assistant. The changelog demonstrates how to turn on Assistant from the Settings app > Google > Assistant. Options include enabling “Hey Google” detection and “speech output.”

The carrier says you need to have Google Assistant downloaded for it to show up in preferences. Google previously said it would be available to download via the Play Store. We’re not seeing a Play listing as of this afternoon, but our wearables have yet to receive the update, and that might be a requirement.

Meanwhile, this update also brings “Backup and Restore” via Smart Switch.

If you want to pair your watch to a new phone, you can now use Smart Switch on your phone to backup and restore your watch experience.

There’s also a “Measure” button to the body composition target notification.

Verizon says the next Galaxy Watch 4 update has the following build numbers:

Watch 4 40mm: R865USQU1FVC8 44mmR875USQU1FVC8

Watch 4 Classic 42mm: R885USQU1FVC8 46mm: R895USQU1FVC8



Samsung has yet to confirm this update on its changelogs.

Google detailed a new Assistant design with Pixel light bar and faster responses in February, while Samsung — at the time — said it was still “months away.” This update and availability is definitely coming sooner than expected.

