YouTube Shorts starts running ads as daily views pass 30 billion on the TikTok competitor

As TikTok has very clearly taken over the public’s interest, YouTube has been investing heavily in its own version of the short-form video app. YouTube Shorts is widely available at this point and driving billions of views, and now the ads are coming.

During yesterday’s Alphabet earnings call for Q1 2022, it was announced that YouTube Shorts will start “testing” ads on the short-form video feature. To date, YouTube has been slow to bring ads into Shorts, but that tune is changing. As Bloomberg highlighted during the call, YouTube’s Phillip Schindler said:

While it’s still early days, we’re encouraged by initial advertiser feedback and results.

Currently, YouTube is runnings ads that focus on promotions and app installs.

It comes as no surprise that YouTube is doubling down on revenue that can be generated from Shorts. During the call, YouTube confirmed that the TikTok competitor is currently generating upward of 30 billion views on a daily basis. This also comes as YouTube missed expectations on revenue growth, especially for the app-install format.

Earlier this month, YouTube started rolling out Shorts to the web and announced a coming debut on tablets.

