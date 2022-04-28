Google now lets you limit gambling, dating, pregnancy, and other sensitive ads

Back in December of 2020, YouTube started letting users restrict alcohol and gambling advertising. These ad limits are now being expanded to Google’s broader Display network and cover more sensitive categories.

These controls first rolled out to YouTube users in the United States for gambling and alcohol ads before becoming available worldwide on the video site.

The limits on sensitive ads are now coming to Google’s Display network. Three more categories, which will also appear in YouTube, are also being added with this expansion: pregnancy & parenting, dating, and weight loss.

Scroll down to the bottom of Google Ad Settings and click “Select fewer” as needed.

People want more control over their ads experience, including blocking ads or categories they prefer not to see. Providing transparency and control has always been a priority for us so we’re expanding our tools, enabling the choice to see fewer pregnancy & parenting, dating, and weight loss ads. We’ll continue to listen to user feedback and study which categories to expand this feature to in the future. Karin Hennessy, Group Product Manager for Ads Privacy

