Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 now available for Google Pixel phones

Abner Li

- May. 4th 2022 10:00 am PT

In what should be the final preview before the public launch next month, Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 is now rolling out to Pixel phones.

Android 12 QPR3 is the next quarterly Feature Drop and should be accompanied with a series of new user-facing features next month. Until then, Beta 3 brings the May security patch that was released on Monday for all other devices on stable. Resolved issues include:

  • Fixed an issue on Pixel 6 Pro devices where a white line sometimes flashed on the screen after waking up a device that was not configured to always display time and other info on the lock screen.
  • Fixed various issues to improve call quality and connectivity.
  • Fixed a keystore issue that caused the NHS COVID-19 app to crash when launching.

Open issues cover:

  • In some cases on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro devices, the system crashes when the user tries to take a picture using the camera.
  • In some cases, the Google Camera app icon in a device’s personal profile erroneously displays a work profile indicator.

After installing today’s update, you will not be able to install Android 13 Beta 1 and have to wait until Beta 2.

Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 (S3B1.220420.005) is available for the Pixel 4/XL, 4a, 5, 5a, 6, and 6 Pro. Those enrolled in the Android 12 Beta Program will be updated to QPR3 Beta 3 via an OTA.

Besides the Android Beta Program, factory and OTA images are available below for flashing/sideloading:

