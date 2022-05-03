Google explains why your Pixel isn’t getting the Android 12/13 Beta after enrolling

For the first time (in the modern era), there are two active Android Beta Programs, as well as the stable channel. Google explained today why there’s occasionally no Android 12 QPR3 or Android 13 Beta OTA immediately after signing-up your Pixel.

There are currently a “few temporary restrictions in place starting today that may cause a delay in receiving the beta over-the-air (OTA) update.”

If your Pixel already installed the May security patch, which is Android 12L/12.1 (public stable), you can enroll on google.com/android/beta but will not immediately get the OTA for either Android 12 QPR3 Beta 2 or Android 13 Beta 1. That is due to yesterday’s May update running newer software, and Android being unable to revert back without a factory restore/device wipe.

Rather, you have to wait for Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 (which Google says is “coming this week”) or Android 13 Beta 2 (“coming soon”).

If you would like to enroll in the Android Beta program, you should do so now instead of installing the public stable Android 12 May update (releasing this week).

Meanwhile, after installing QPR3 Beta 3 (once available), you will not receive Android 13 Beta 1 immediately and will have to wait until Beta 2.

If you are on an Android 12 beta build, and would like to switch over to the Android 13 Beta program, you should do so now, and not install the Android 12 Beta 3 release (coming this week).

Google ends on:

We appreciate your patience and will update this post as additional supported enrollment paths become available again!

on Android Beta:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: