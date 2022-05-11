Google Translate adds support for 24 new languages, now supports over 130

Google Translate has today confirmed support for a further 24 new languages and dialects on its online translation service.

From May 11, you’ll be able to use Google Translate to convert a range of new languages into your local dialect, helping those in regions such as Bolivia, Chile, India, Kenya, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, and many more to access direct translations. The addition of new languages and regional dialects will mean that a further 300 million people around the globe, including many indigenous communities, can access one of Google’s most powerful free tools.

Here’s the complete list of new languages now supported by Google Translate:

Assamese – used by about 25 million people in Northeast India

Aymara – used by about 2 million people in Bolivia, Chile, and Peru

Bambara – used by about 14 million people in Mali

Bhojpuri – used by about 50 million people in northern India, Nepal, and Fiji

Dhivehi – used by about 300,000 people in the Maldives

Dogri – used by about 3 million people in northern India

Ewe – used by about 7 million people in Ghana and Togo

Guarani – used by about 7 million people in Paraguay and Bolivia, Argentina, and Brazil

Ilocano – used by about 10 million people in northern Philippines

Konkani – used by about 2 million people in Central India

Krio – used by about 4 million people in Sierra Leone

Kurdish (Sorani) – used by about 8 million people, mostly in Iraq

Lingala – used by about 45 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Central African Republic, Angola, and the Republic of South Sudan Luganda – used by about 20 million people in Uganda and Rwanda

Maithili – used by about 34 million people in northern India

Meiteilon (Manipuri) – used by about 2 million people in Northeast India

Mizo – used by about 830,000 people in Northeast India

Oromo – used by about 37 million people in Ethiopia and Kenya

Quechua – used by about 10 million people in Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, and surrounding countries

Sanskrit – used by about 20,000 people in India

Sorani Kurdish – used by about 14 million people in South Africa

Tigrinya – used by about 8 million people in Eritrea and Ethiopia

Tsonga – used by about 7 million people in Eswatini, Mozambique, South Africa, and Zimbabwe

Twi – used by about 11 million people in Ghana

Google also states that this is a technical milestone for Google Translate as these 24 new languages are the first that have been added using Zero-Shot Machine Translation. Detailed in an in-depth Google AI blog post, this machine learning model is capable of translating one language to another without ever requiring access or seeing the other language.

However, this isn’t a perfect solution, and Google will continue to tune and improve the accuracy of contextual translation akin to German and Spain. With that in mind, Google is continuing to seek future language support and evaluation of Translate usinsg the Translate Contribute tool.

More on Google Translate:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: