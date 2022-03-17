Asus delivers Android 12 update to its gaming-centric ROG Phone 5

Gaming phones have become more powerful and more affordable in recent years, and Asus offers some of the best. Now, the Asus ROG Phone 5 is getting its Android 12 update with a lengthy changelog.

Available now through Asus’ forums as well as an active OTA rollout, Android 12 has arrived for the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s. The update brings the usual Android 12 goodies such as privacy indicators, but Asus has also taken the opportunity to add some of its own features and squash some bugs.

The 40+ item changelog Asus has listed for the ROG Phone 5’s Android 12 update mentions “revamped” system apps, a new design for the ROG UI, added a new AirTriggers dual control feature. There’s also an extensive list of bug fixes including fixing an issue where 3.5mm headphones would not play audio when plugged in during games.

Asus has also adopted Android 12’s somewhat controversial merged “Internet” quick settings menu, in lieu of sticking with separated Wi-Fi and Mobile Data toggles. The update also adopts Google’s Privacy Dashboard feature, moved device control and wallet shortcuts to the quick settings menu, and replaced “Asus Safeguard” with Google’s Emergency SOS feature.

ROG Phone 5 is available in the US for $999. Asus preceded this Android 12 update with the same upgrade for its ZenFone 8 series.

More on Asus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: