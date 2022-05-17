Lenovo unveils ThinkPad C14 Chromebook, built to be reliable and ready to deploy for businesses

The latest Chromebook from Lenovo brings the reliability and signature design of the ThinkPad series to business customers.

Back in 2020, Lenovo released a Chromebook in the ThinkPad series, one of the first Chromebooks to come complete with the distinctive “ThinkPoint” pointing stick style mouse. For 2022, Lenovo is continuing the legacy with the new ThinkPad C14 Chromebook.

The new model is powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel processors with options all the way up to the Core i7, versus the last version’s AMD chips. Other standout upgrades include WiFi 6E connectivity and the option for an LTE connection.

In addition to having the immediate familiarity of Lenovo’s iconic ThinkPad design, the ease of setting up Chrome OS, and the enhancements available through an upgrade to Chrome OS Enterprise, the ThinkPad C14 Chromebook has been purpose built to be easy for businesses to deploy to their frontline workers.

The Lenovo ThinkPad C14 Chromebook will be available for purchase next month, starting at $629.

ThinkPad C14 Chromebook specs

Processor: Up to Intel vPro with up to 12th Gen Core i7

Up to Intel vPro with up to 12th Gen Core i7 Display options: 14″ FHD IPS, touch optional

14″ FHD IPS, touch optional Memory: Up to 16GB

Up to 16GB Storage options: eMMC Up to 256GB SSD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E (Optional) CAT9 4G LTE

Camera: FHD with privacy shutter

FHD with privacy shutter Audio: Tuned by MaxxAudio

Tuned by MaxxAudio Security: Titan C security chip Nano K-Lock Fingerprint sensor in power button

Ports: HDMI (vPro) 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports (non-vPro) 2x USB 4 USB-C ports 2x USB-A microSD 3.5mm audio combo



FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: