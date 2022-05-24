Deals: Google Nest Wifi systems from $119, Samsung M8 Smart Monitor $100 off, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Google Nest Wifi Mesh systems on sale from $119. That’s alongside Samsung’s new M8 Smart Monitor at $100 off and Nokia’s unlocked G10 smartphone at $125. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh systems on sale from $119

Amazon is currently discounting several Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router systems headlined by the single node package at $119. While you’d more regularly pay $169, today’s offer delivers $50 in savings in order to match the all-time low for only the second time. If you need additional coverage, the 2-pack is also on sale at $219 from its usual $299 going rate.

Dishing out up to 4,400-square feet of coverage, these packages provide some more affordable ways to get in on the Google Wi-Fi ecosystem with up to 2.2Gb/s speeds. Alongside handling all of your home’s Wi-Fi connectivity, the router doubles as an Assistant speaker for commanding smart home gear or querying the Google voice assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Samsung’s new M8 Smart Monitor $100 off

Amazon is now offering the all-new Samsung M8 Smart Monitor for $600. Normally fetching $700, this is the very first cash discount, only third way to save of any kind including gift card offers, and a new all-time low. The latest addition to Samsung’s Smart Monitor series arrives as the new M8 model.

Matching the new release status with the most feature-packed spec sheet yet from the lineup, this one arrives with a 32-inch 4K HDR10+ panel wrapped in one of four iMac-inspired designs. The USB-C connectivity can dish out 65W power to a connected device, and rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.

Nokia’s unlocked G10 smartphone runs Android 11

Amazon is offering the unlocked Nokia G10 Android 11 Smartphone for $125. Down from $149, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, beating the previous best price by an additional $5. If you’re still rocking an older smartphone that isn’t on Android 11 or that’s maybe cracked, then it’s time to upgrade.

The Nokia G10 is a dual-SIM LTE-enabled smartphone that works on all GSM carriers like AT&T, T-Mobile, Mint, and others and comes with two years of software updates. On top of that, it has a large battery that provides up to three days of usage between charges and has a 6.52-inch HD+ display. On top of that, there’s a 13MP triple camera array around the back so you can easily capture fun memories with family this summer. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

