Google Assistant starts rolling out to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 via the Play Store

Galaxy Watch 4 owners have been waiting for Google Assistant since Samsung launched the wearable with just Bixby last year, and support is now officially launching today.

Google gave the first official look of Assistant running on Galaxy Watch 4 in February. There’s a new design that takes after the Pixel phone experience. Launching with “Hey Google” opens a fullscreen UI with black background and four-color light bar at the bottom that reacts to voice input.

The Assistant logo also briefly appears with a “Hi, how can I help?” prompt, while the time appears curved at the top. Besides that, the results UI has also been modernized with background blur leveraged throughout.

Starting today, Galaxy Watch4 users will also be able to download Google Assistant on their devices gaining access to fast, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions and on-the-go help.

Compared to what was previously available on Wear OS 2, Google touts “faster than ever response times.” Available actions include asking what’s next on your calendar, setting timers, and playing music.

Before vs. after

With access to both Bixby and Google Assistant, consumers will have access to more advanced voice assistant functionality right from their wrists.

Once it’s fully rolled out, you can find Google Assistant available to download in the on-device Play Store. After installing, going to the Settings app > Google > Assistant reveals a preferences page. You can enable/disable the hotword, as well as “Speech output” for responses. Like with Bixby, pressing and holding down the Home key should also let you launch Assistant (Settings > Advanced features > Customize keys > Press and hold).

Google Assistant will be available in 10 markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, The UK and USA. It will, also, support 12 languages, which include Danish, English (American, Canadian, United Kingdom, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France), and Taiwanese.

With this launch, Google has finished rolling out all but one of the new/updated first-party apps (YouTube Music, Google Pay, and Maps) announced alongside Wear OS 3 at I/O last year. Fitbit will debut on the Pixel Watch this fall.

