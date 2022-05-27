Deals: Google Nest Memorial Day sale from $60, OnePlus 10 Pro $174 off, more

All of today’s best deals are up for the taking ahead of the holiday weekend with a Google Nest Memorial Day sale leading the way from $60. That’s alongside OnePlus 10 Pro at $174 off and the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $180. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Memorial Day sale now live from $60

Memorial Day Weekend has arrived and now Google is getting in on the savings by discounting its latest selection of Nest smart displays and speakers courtesy of variety retailers. Leading the way is the new Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $65 in several styles via Adorama, B&H, and Best Buy. Normally fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 35% in savings while matching our previous mention for the second-best price of the year.

Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review. You can also save on other devices from $60.

OnePlus 10 Pro sees $174 discount to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the new unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB for $724. Down from the usual $900 price tag, this is the best cash discount to date at $174 off. OnePlus 10 Pro stacks up to the brand’s latest flagship handset that’s centered around the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

That powers the 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display as well as the 48MP triple-sensor camera array that comes backed by Hasselblad’s photography experience. A much quicker fingerprint scanner is supplemented by face unlock, and the 65W fast charging support rounds out the package on this flagship. Dive into our longterm hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch delivers ECG tracking at $180

Amazon now offers the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch for $180 in all three styles. Normally fetching $300, this is matching the overall all-time low at $120 off, but the first time we’ve seen all of the different colors at this price.

Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

