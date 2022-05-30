Here’s just what Google Pixel devices our readers said they’re currently using daily

Last week we asked you just what Google Pixel you are currently using daily. The results are now in, and they make for an interesting read.

This time last year we surveyed 9to5Google readers to determine just what Pixel they were using on a day-to-day basis. On that occasion, the Pixel 5 came out on top, but this time around we’re seeing — as you’d expect — a heavy shift toward Google’s latest and greatest device duo.

The Pixel 6 Pro amassed some 25% of the vote share, which is no great shock. Adding to that, the Pixel 6 slots in at second place in our public vote with 18%. This means that Google’s current flagship duo accounts for approximately 43% of our reader base if this information is scaled up accordingly.

Because of this shift toward the Pixel 6 series, the Pixel 5 has been shunted into third place with almost 11% of our readers now using last year’s flagship device on a daily basis. That represents a drop of 6% in the space of just a year. However, some readers like Jackson have moved back from the Pixel 6 to the Pixel 5 simply due to the size disparity.

The Pixel 4a maintains a foothold in the top four of our reader’s most used list with around 8% of you out there still rocking one of the best mid-rangers ever released by Google. Reader Art said that they “hate phablets,” and this is the reason they’ll stick with the 4a for a little while longer. This is in contrast to the Pixel 4a 5G, which barely scrapes 4%.

Interestingly, the Pixel 4 XL has dropped in daily use significantly in 12 months with the volume of our readers using the device making up just 6% — compared to almost 12% just a year ago. It could be that many owners have upgraded given that many cellphone plans follow a 24-month term. However, with just one more stable Android build set to come, that might explain some movement. The smaller Pixel 4 suffered terribly due to a tiny internal battery and accounts for just 2.42% of our overall audience.

That said, Google recently dropped support for the Pixel 3 XL, and those claiming to still use the handset daily amount to almost 5% of our reader base. A further 4% are still using the Pixel 3. One reader claims that the inconsistent fingerprint scanner on the Pixel 6 is a reason that they have stuck by 2018’s smaller flagship Made by Google phone.

Given that the Pixel 5a with 5G is limited to the US and Japan, it’s still surprising to hear that just 4% of our readers are using the current affordable device in the lineup. Although when you consider that this was released just a few months ahead of the Pixel 6 series, it’s likely that many waited or opted for the base Pixel 6 instead.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL account for 4% and just 1.71% of our readers respectively. The duo is set to lose software support this year with a final update also expected very soon based upon Android 12.1.

If you ask most longtime Pixel fans just what phone they revere the most, it’s often the Pixel 2 XL. Despite the love and affection for the handset, it has long since been dropped from Google’s official support list and now accounts for just 2.27% of our readers. The lesser fancied regular Pixel 2 makes up a tiny 1.26% of our audience at this stage of 2022.

Propping up the entire list are the OG Pixel and Pixel XL. With just 0.28% and 0.23% of our readers out there still persisting with the 2016 Pixel lineup, we commend those willing to hang on and keep their devices alive despite the aging internals. Kudos to you.

As a predominantly Google-focused site, it’s absolutely no shock that just 2.47% of our readers said they do not use a Pixel smartphone at all. Reader Godwin even told us that they are hanging on with a Nokia 5.1 Plus at least until the Pixel 7 is fully unveiled later this year.

More on Google Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: