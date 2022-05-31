Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 all-time lows from $602, Fitbit Versa 3 $168, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $602. That’s alongside Fitbit Versa 3 at $168 and this Hisense QLED 55-inch 120Hz Android 4K Smart TV at $600. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 land from $602

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi 256GB for $679. Normally fetching $780, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $101 off while beating our previous mention by $1. You’ll also find the 128GB model on sale and now sitting at $602 from its usual $700 price tag in order to also mark a new all-time low.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Backed by up to 256GB of storage, a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB to complement the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and DeX integration. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect.

Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatch delivers 6-day battery at $168

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch starting at $168 in several styles. While you’d more regularly pay $230, today’s offer amounts to $62 in savings while marking a new all-time low at $7 below our previous mention. With spring weather bearing down, Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more through those upcoming workouts. There’s also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage, as well.

Hisense QLED 55-inch 120Hz Android 4K Smart TV at $600

Amazon is now offering the Hisense ULED Premium 55U8G QLED Series 55-inch Android 4K Smart TV for $600. This one released about a year ago at over $1,000 and more typically carries a $750 regular price tag these days. You’re looking at $150 in savings today, a price match at Best Buy, and a new Amazon all-time low.

This model delivers a 120Hz refresh rate alongside HDMI 2.1, Dolby Atmos, and a special gaming mode to support PS5, Xbox Series X, and other gaming rigs as well as fast action movies and sports. HDR10+, Google Assistant voice command support, full array local dimming, a pair of USB ports, and direct access to your streaming services via the Android ecosystem round out the feature list here.

