Bandwidth: Amazon Luna prepares for Prime Day, GeForce Now gets Genshin Impact

Amazon this week announced its biggest event of the year, with Prime Day right around the corner. In preparation for that, Amazon Luna has its June lineup of free games, as well as a discount for its controller on Prime Day.

Bandwidth is 9to5Google’s weekly look at the cloud gaming market beyond Google’s own Stadia platform. Every Friday, we take a look at the biggest news regarding services such as Nvidia GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, PlayStation Now, and Xbox Game Pass, among others. Come back weekly, and don’t forget to check out Stadia Changelog, our weekly roundup of everything new on Stadia.

Amazon Luna prepares for Prime Day 2022

Just in time for Prime Day, Amazon Luna has a new batch of games that Prime subscribers can stream for free including:

Far Cry 4

Bloodrayne 2: Terminal Cut

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition

Lumies Remastered

Moving Out

Further, from June 20 through July 13, the Amazon Luna Controller will be discounted to $39.99 as a part of the Prime Day event. It’s a $30 discount off the usual price.

Xbox Game Pass reveals next batch of games

Curious what’s next on Xbox Game Pass and its cloud gaming option? Here’s the full list (already out unless marked).

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Shadowrun Trilogy – June 21

Naraka: Bladepoint – June 23

Microsoft also this week unveiled a first look at some major upcoming titles, confirming that Starfield, Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Pentiment, and Dusk Falls will all be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming.

FIFA 22 is also coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 23, but there’s no confirmation if the game will be available for cloud streaming.

GeForce Now adds Genshin Impact

Nvidia this week announced a new batch of games heading to GeForce Now, headlined by the hit Genshin Impact. The game will make its debut on the streaming service next week, retaining its free-to-play status.

This is just in time for the v2.7 “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” update.

This week, GeForce Now added six new titles to its massive catalog.

Chivalry 2 (New release on Steam)

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

Builder Simulator (Steam)

Supraland (Free on Epic Games Store)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

POSTAL: Brain Damaged (Steam)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: