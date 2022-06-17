Pixel’s Recorder website adds playback speed controls to 3x your audio

Abner Li

- Jun. 17th 2022 10:40 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Google last updated the Recorder app in March with Material You tweaks and a Quick Settings tile, as well as a curious landscape UI that looks awfully good on tablets. The Recorder website that lets you play audio from your Pixel also recently added the ability to control playback speed.

Recorder.google.com was introduced in March of 2021 as part of adding cloud backups to the Android app. It made access, especially to transcripts and search on a large screen, much easier. 

In addition to play/pause, 5-second rewind, and 10-second jump, the bottom audio controls now allow you to adjust playback speed. The current preference is noted and a tap lets you choose from: 0.5x, 1.0x, 1.5x, 2.0x, and 3.0x. The latter speed is something that even YouTube doesn’t offer, but Google Podcasts has it.

Besides speeding through what you recorded, the slower option will be useful when manually reviewing and fixing errors in the automated transcript. 

  • Pixel Recorder playback speed
  • Pixel Recorder playback speed

The website’s playback speed controls were introduced sometime after the March update to Recorder on Pixel phones, and they would also be useful on the Android app.

More on Pixel:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Recorder

Google Recorder

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com