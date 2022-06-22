Google Search now lets you set difficulty levels for ‘Word of the day’ notifications 

Back in October, Google Search on Android and iOS introduced a simple “Word of the day” notification that now lets you select a different difficulty level.

Google previewed this difficulty customization at launch, and you’re now able to set that “Word level”:

Intermediate: Aspect, switch, advantage

Advanced: Whir, allege, curate

Expert Peremptory, inchoate, treacle

The dictionary built in to Search groups words into three levels by tapping the bell icon in the top-right corner of the card, letting you make a selection. It’s also where you can disable Word of the day entirely.

“Advanced” looks to be the default today, and this is much needed after a run of rather simple words that don’t even require tapping the notification to learn more. The higher tier could result in Google seeing more engagement with these notifications.

Moving forward, another nice touch would be the ability to control when definitions arrive. A general morning, afternoon, or evening setting would suffice for most users. In general, this small feature has been quite nice and something to look forward to on a daily basis.

