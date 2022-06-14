Samsung will fix your Galaxy smartphone’s cracked screen for just $50 this month

Ben Schoon

- Jun. 14th 2022 9:06 am PT

samsung galaxy s21
0

We’ve all broken a screen at some point or another, and it’s not a particularly cheap fix. For a limited time, though, Samsung will repair a cracked screen on a Galaxy smartphone for just $50.

Samsung Galaxy screen repairs for just $50

Running from June 13 through June 27, Samsung is discounting screen repairs for select devices by up to 80%. That brings the cost down to just $50 for certain Galaxy screen repairs, which is an absolute steal.

Samsung does have some conditions for this promotion, though. This only includes a repair to damage on the front screen, rather than fixing glass on the back as well. Any water damage or replacement of the PBA (product board assembly, aka motherboard) is also not covered.

The promotion is also only applicable to mail-in repairs directly through Samsung – you can’t get a $50 screen repair through authorized Samsung Galaxy repair partners such as Best Buy or uBreakiFix. Only US residents are eligible as well.

Samsung further explains:

To be eligible for the Promotion, the device’s frame, the area around the display meeting the frame bezel, must be free of dents or deep scratches around the edge of the device and the frame must not be bent. To be eligible for the Promotion, customers will be required to have a Samsung Account and start the repair process via the Samsung website, using the Mail-In Service option. This promotion is not available to redeem at any Samsung Walk-In service repair locations.

What devices are eligible?

Of course, you’ll also need your Galaxy smartphone to be a part of the promotion to get your $50 screen repair. Here’s what models are eligible:

  • Galaxy S9/+
  • Galaxy S10/+/5G
  • Galaxy S10e
  • Galaxy S20/+/Ultra
  • Galaxy S21/+/Ultra
  • Galaxy S22/+/Ultra
  • Galaxy Note 9
  • Galaxy Note 10/+
  • Galaxy Note 20/Ultra
  • All Galaxy A series

Samsung is notably, and understandably, excluding all of its foldable devices from this problem. Galaxy Z Fold and Flip devices are excluded, and oddly enough, the Galaxy S20 FE and S21 FE are also not a part of the program. Finally, anything released prior to the Galaxy S8, as well as all Galaxy J devices are not eligible.

You can schedule a repair now on Samsung’s website.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out of South Korea that makes some of the world's most popular smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

About the Author

Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 3
The best Android smartphones

The best Android smartphones