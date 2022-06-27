Stadia just added 35 more free demos, but only 30 new games so far this year

Google Stadia has been full of ups and downs, but one of the bright spots in recent memory has been the platform’s expansion of free game demos. A shining example of what cloud gaming can offer, Stadia has really doubled down on game demos as of late, nearly doubling its catalog in the past week alone.

You can try even more games for free on Stadia

Google Stadia first started rolling out support for free game trials in 2021, and has since expanded the option to many more titles. A few notable games with support for free trials included Risk of Rain 2, Jackbox Party Pack 8, and Humankind.

As spotted on Reddit, though, Google has more than doubled the number of free game demos available on Stadia as of this past Friday. 35 new game demos were added to the library, up from around 25 that were previously available. The expanded list includes:

Needless to say, it’s a huge list of games that players can try out for free, even without signing up for Stadia at all. You only need a Google account to play. Most of the new demos allow access to the full game for up to 30 minutes before you need to purchase the game, or redeem it on Stadia Pro, to continue playing.

Of course, it comes as little surprise that we’re seeing many more free demos on Stadia as of late. Earlier this year, Google announced a change to how demos work on the platform, effectively making it a one-click option for game publishers to offer a demo of any games already available on Stadia.

More demos in a single day than new games all of this year

While it truly is great to see Stadia doubling down on one of its unique features, it’s important to remember what else is going on with the platform.

That is, the silence regarding new game releases.

With Friday’s release of 35 new game demos, Stadia releases more demos in one day than it has managed to release in new games so far in 2022.

Despite originally promising to release 100 new games by the end of the year, only 30 new titles have come to the platform in 2022, with an especially big lack of major AAA games as we’ve been tracking in our weekly Stadia Changelog column.

