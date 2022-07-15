Deals: Fitbit Versa 3 sees summer discount to $161, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from $180, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Fitbit Versa 3 at $161. That’s alongside the best Amazon prices on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 models from $180 and TCL’s latest 50-inch QLED 4K Android TV at $353. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Fitbit Versa 3 sees $69 summer discount to Amazon low of $161

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Versa 3 GPS Smartwatch starting at $161 in several styles. While you’d more regularly pay $230, today’s offer amounts to $69 in savings while marking a new all-time low at $5 below our previous mention. We didn’t see a Prime Day mention either, making today’s offer a chance to finally save.

With summer weather bearing down, Fitbit Versa 3 lets you track a variety of fitness and exercise stats, ranging from the usual steps and burned calories to heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more, during your workouts. There are also built-in Assistant and Alexa features as well as up to 6-day battery life and a touchscreen design. You can get all of the details in our hands-on coverage as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Android tablets return to Amazon lows

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 128GB Android Tablet for $250. Normally fetching $330, today’s offer matches the all-time low, set just twice before at $80 off, while marking the best we’ve seen in over a month. You can also save on the 32GB and 64GB models, which are both down to all-time lows as well, starting at $180.

Samsung’s recently-released Galaxy Tab A8 may not pack as much power as the new S8/+ devices, but it arrives with a more compact 10.5-inch LCD. The four Dolby Atmos speakers make it just as capable of catching up on content away from the TV, and if the upward of 128GB of onboard storage isn’t enough, a microSD card slot can deliver additional room for storing content. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our announcement coverage as well.

TCL’s latest 50-inch Dolby Vision QLED 4K Android TV hits $353

Amazon is offering the latest 2022 TCL 50-inch 4K QLED Dolby Vision HDR Smart Google TV for $353. This is down from a normal going rate of $430 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Delivering a quantum dot QLED 4K panel, this TV also has up to 60 localized dimming zones to pair with Dolby Vision HDR which delivers a “striking distinction between bright and dark areas” of the image.

It also features Google Assistant built-in as well as “Hey Google” support thanks to packing built-in Android TV. On top of that, it’s also compatible with other HDR standards including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. You’ll also find three HDMI 2.0 ports with eARC support, as well as Ethernet, USB, and more for plenty of inputs. Dive into our hands-on review to find out why we found this TV to offer a “solid mid-range experience.”

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

HyperX Cloud MIX Buds review: True wireless gaming earbuds at home or on the go [Video]

Monolith M1000ANC review: Monoprice’s high-end Bluetooth headphones are still affordable [Video]

Corsair K70 RGB Pro review: A solid gaming keyboard packed with features [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: