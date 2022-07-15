Hands-on: dbrand’s new Pixel 6 skin turn Something into Nothing

The Nothing Phone (1) has a really unique design – there is no denying that. The LED glyphs along with the white internals looks fantastic. dbrand must have thought so as well because they released Something skins, a Nothing style version of the company’s Teardown skins.

dbrand sent me the Something skin for the Pixel 6 Pro and a Grip case with the Something skin on it. Both look absolutely fantastic and give a good look of a stylized version of the internals of the device. It has all of the major pieces of hardware from the Pixel 6 Pro but is bleached and on display. This design focuses a lot on the wireless charging coil while adding accents to the aluminum body around the device.

The Something skins are only available in the white colorway, unlike the Nothing Phone (1) which also has a black colorway. The black color in a style like this is probably not going to be as striking as the white one.

dbrand something grip case on pixel 6 pro

The skins also have a lot of exposed screws and the red dot, all of which are found around the Nothing Phone (1). dbrand does a really good job at mimicking the Phone (1) style on the Pixel 6 Pro.

dbrand something grip pixel 6 pro
dbrand something skin pixel 6 pro

Currently, there are two Android phones dbrand is making Something skins for – the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro. Both skins are based off the dbrand teardown skins and then customized to match the Nothing design language. Each skin takes about a week to edit down to this minimal and stylized look.

dbrand Something skins on S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Max Pixel 6 Pro

The Something skins are also available for the iPhone 13 Pro Max and MagSafe charging puck. dbrand says they are working on Something skins for the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck as well but no concrete date on when those will be available. They are also going to be keeping an eye on the request form to see if there is enough interest in other devices to make designing skins worthwhile.

You can get the new Something skins for the Pixel 6 Pro, or any supported device, from dbrand’s official website.

