Gmail bug keeps asking if you want to ‘continue receiving messages from this sender’

Google is aware of an issue that sees Gmail frequently ask if you want to “continue receiving messages from this sender.”

This message appears at the top of an email as a gray banner that features an exclamation point in a hexagon. You can respond yes or no with a link to a help article:

Do you want to continue receiving messages from this sender? Please give us feedback about this message. We won’t ask you about this sender again, although you can always unsubscribe or mark it as spam in the future.

Google became aware of Gmail’s “continue receiving messages from this sender” bug at around 8 a.m. PT this morning, but it might have started yesterday.

Gmail is suddenly putting this banner at the top of every email I get… anyone else seeing it? pic.twitter.com/mE5PB9PSqM — Brian Fitzpatrick (@therealfitz) July 7, 2022

The problem for those affected is that the banner appears too frequently, even from known senders, including for Google Calendar’s event alerts.

Users will be receiving redundant banner notifications on delivered emails in their inbox asking them if they want to continue getting emails from some senders. Users might have to click ‘yes’ or ‘no’ on each of the banner[s] displayed. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue.

However, the issue is “limited to Gmail consumers and not to Enterprise customers who are paying for Workspace.” We’ve yet to replicate the problem on several accounts we checked this morning, so it might not be that widespread.

More on Gmail:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: