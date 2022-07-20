Google Photos brings photo and canvas prints to Canada, Europe

Abner Li

- Jul. 20th 2022 8:45 am PT

Apps & Updates
Google Photos app with a Material You redesign
0

The Google Photos Print store, which is most known for books, is expanding its offerings in Europe and Canada. This applies to photo and canvas prints that have been available in the US and other places for sometime now.

The Print store can be accessed from the top-left corner of Google Photos on Android and iOS. There’s also the web interface for a more optimal editing experience, while the canvas product offers one of three edge wrap options: Photo, White, or Black.

Canada 

  • Photo prints start at $0.39 CAD each (plus shipping and tax)
    • Available in the following sizes (in inches): 4×4, 4×6, 5×7, 8×10, 11×14, 12×12, 12×18, 16×20, and 24×36 prints
  • Canvas prints for wall placement: 8×8 to 20×24 (in)
Google Photos print Canada
Google Photos print Canada

Europe

The countries included in today’s expansion are:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom

  • Photo prints start at 0.15 EUR each (plus shipping and tax) — exact pricing in the app
    • Available in the following sizes (in centimeters): 10×10, 10×15, 13×18, 20×20, 20×30, 30×45, 40×60, 50×50, 50×75, 60×90 prints
  • Canvas prints: 20×20 to 75×100 (cm)

More on Google Photos:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

About the Author

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com