Google Photos brings photo and canvas prints to Canada, Europe

The Google Photos Print store, which is most known for books, is expanding its offerings in Europe and Canada. This applies to photo and canvas prints that have been available in the US and other places for sometime now.

The Print store can be accessed from the top-left corner of Google Photos on Android and iOS. There’s also the web interface for a more optimal editing experience, while the canvas product offers one of three edge wrap options: Photo, White, or Black.

Canada

Photo prints start at $0.39 CAD each (plus shipping and tax) Available in the following sizes (in inches): 4×4, 4×6, 5×7, 8×10, 11×14, 12×12, 12×18, 16×20, and 24×36 prints

start at $0.39 CAD each (plus shipping and tax) Canvas prints for wall placement: 8×8 to 20×24 (in)

Europe

The countries included in today’s expansion are:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom

Photo prints start at 0.15 EUR each (plus shipping and tax) — exact pricing in the app Available in the following sizes (in centimeters): 10×10, 10×15, 13×18, 20×20, 20×30, 30×45, 40×60, 50×50, 50×75, 60×90 prints

start at 0.15 EUR each (plus shipping and tax) — exact pricing in the app Canvas prints: 20×20 to 75×100 (cm)

