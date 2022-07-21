Google’s trade-in values for older Pixels skyrocket when buying the Pixel 6a

For the next week, the Pixel 6a is available for pre-order in the US and the Google Store has a rather notable trade-in promotion that significantly increases the trade-in value of older Pixel phones.

When buying the Pixel 6a through the US Google Store, trade-in values have significantly increased to a maximum of $300 if your Google device is in the best condition possible. This applies to all 6a models sold by the Google Store, including Unlocked, Google Fi, Verizon, and AT&T.

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL are the oldest phones eligible for the $300 trade-in credit. Others include the Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5, and even last year’s 5a. (For comparison, the Pixel 3 XL tops out at $110.)

The estimate chart below assumes that your phone turns on, is free of cracks, and has a working screen. To see how much Google increased the trade-in values for what’s essentially a $149 Pixel 6a, we show the credit you’ll get when buying the Pixel 6.

Trade-in Storage Pixel 6a Pixel 6 Pixel 3 64GB $85 $32 128GB $100 $47 Pixel 3 XL 64GB $100 $64 128GB $110 $74 Pixel 3a 64GB $300 $47 Pixel 3a XL 64GB $300 $68 Pixel 4 64GB $290 $111 128GB $300 $121 Pixel 4 XL 64GB $290 $142 128GB $300 $152 Pixel 4a 128GB $300 $84 Pixel 4a 5G 128GB $300 $84 Pixel 5 128GB $300 $347 Pixel 5a 128GB $300 $200

This boosted trade-in ends on Wednesday, July 27 at 11:59 p.m. PT, or just before the Pixel 6a hits retail. Remember that you’ll also get Pixel Buds A-Series with your pre-order, which is another $99 value. Check out the terms and conditions:

Trade-in values vary based on condition, year, and configuration of your eligible device, and are subject to change upon inspection. Credit card refund available only on a card used to purchase the Pixel phone. Phone trade-in credit will be issued as a refund back on the credit card used for the phone purchase at Google Store or in the form of Store Credit if the purchased phone has already been returned. Refund is based on (and paid after) phone received matching the description provided at time of estimate and will be issued to form of payment used for order. Phones sent for trade-in must be received within 30 days of initiation of trade-in process, provided the purchased device has not been returned during that time.

As we noted in our review this morning, the Pixel 6a is a great upgrade for current Pixel 3a and 3a XL owners that are no longer receiving updates.

In terms of size, the Pixel 6a is roughly the same size as the standard Pixel 3a, just with smaller bezels. It also comes with the addition of an ultrawide camera, a much better display, and, most crucially, the major chip upgrade that is Google Tensor. Compared to the Snapdragon 670 found in that 2019 phone, Tensor is a massive upgrade.

You also get 50% more RAM, double the storage at 128GB, 5G, hole-punch screen, larger battery (4,410 vs 3,000 mAh), and IP67 water resistance.

Be sure to tell us in the comments below if you’re taking advantage of this Pixel 6a trade-in.

