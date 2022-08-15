New Lizzo music video shows the best of Pixel 6a

Lizzo has released a new music video for her song 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) which prominently features the Google Pixel 6a.

Lizzo, the multi-talented singer, songwriter, rapper, flutist, and musician responsible for the inescapable TikTok hit About Damn Time, released her newest album Special last month. Today, the artist has released a second music video in support of the album, this time putting a spotlight on 2 Be Love (Am I Ready).

The video depicts Lizzo as a bride-to-be who, as the song title suggests, isn’t sure if she’s ready to commit to loving another person and being loved by them. The scene cuts to the bride alone in a hotel room, when her phone rings.

That phone, of course, is the Pixel 6a in its excellently contrasted shade of Sage. Humorously, the video then cuts to Lizzo holding up the Pixel 6a to show an incoming call from “Feyoncé.” This is distinctly the Pixel’s design, complete with the Assistant-powered “Screen call” button.

Later in the video, the bridesmaids from the wedding catch up to Lizzo’s character in the middle of what seems to be a hallucination as she is kissing a tree. As any good friends should, the bridesmaids immediately pull out their Pixel 6a phones to take embarrassing pictures of her. This serves as a chance to show off the Google Camera app. Overall, the song is an absolute bop and the video is well worth watching.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Lizzo has partnered with Made by Google. Earlier this year, in a Super Bowl ad, the artist worked with Google to demonstrate how the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are able to capture your skin’s “Real Tone.”

Meanwhile, Google is no stranger to using music videos as an avenue for promoting their Pixel phones, both here and abroad. Last year, a Japanese musician filmed their entire music video using the Pixel 6 & 6 Pro. Looking further back, the debut music video from Weezer’s OK Human album included a shocking number of Pixel 5 phones.

