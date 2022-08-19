FedEx wrongfully displaying ‘Cash on Delivery Due’ message in Android app for some

Don’t worry, you probably don’t owe the delivery driver anything, though the FedEx app on Android might have you thinking otherwise. The FedEx app is displaying a message above tracking pages requesting that some users pay cash on delivery.

In all likelihood, you’ve ordered plenty of packages that have been delivered through FedEx. It’s also likely that you’ve never had to present cash to the delivery driver at the time of drop-off, especially if you’ve ordered through an online storefront that requires payment in full at the time of purchase.

Some users on Reddit have reported seeing a strange message at the top of their tracking page for certain packages. The message at the top of the FedEx app reads “Cash on Delivery Due.” Cash on Delivery (COD) means that under the right circumstances, you’d need to provide money at the time of delivery. This can be the case if you owe taxes on an international delivery or if the package was not paid for in full.

On the 9to5Google team, Ben Schoon and I have both noticed a similar message on incoming packages in the FedEx app on Android – both paid for in full already. Max, on the other hand, has not seen the message in his FedEx app. In fact, some users on the Reddit post noting this error have mentioned already paying for the item completely and from reputable websites. With that in mind, there’s an extremely good chance that this is just a bug occurring for the FedEx app.

When in the app, you can head to a currently active package and tap “Details” next to the tracking number and current location. You might see the message at the top of that page. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you will owe money at the time of delivery. It also doesn’t mean that you don’t, but more than likely, this is simply a bug in the app that FedEx is aware of.

If you happen to see a “Cash on Delivery Due” message in your FedEx app, leave a comment!

More on Android:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: