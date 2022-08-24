Google completes Fuchsia rollout for Nest Hub Max

After entering the Preview Program in June, Fuchsia is now rolled out on the Nest Hub Max for all users. Google’s nascent OS is now widely available on a second device after the original Nest Hub last year.

Google tested Fuchsia on the Nest Hub Max’s Preview Program for two months before rolling out to the Production/stable channel in recent days. The latest release is 6.20211109.1.3166243 and can be found under “Fuchsia version” in System settings > About device. The Nest Hub Max and other Assistant Smart Displays (save for the 2nd-gen Nest Hub with sleep tracking) install updates at night/in the early morning.

The only user-facing change with this update is the addition of a Bluetooth menu in Settings that shows devices that have previously been paired to the Nest Hub Max. You can quickly “Pair new device” and “Use display as a Bluetooth speaker,” which is much more convenient than having to set-up via the Google Home app.

Performance on the new OS remains the same as does the UI and features like “Look and Talk.” Meanwhile, the “app” launcher has curiously added a shortcut for “Search,” which brings the total number of shortcuts to 17.

Google will presumably bring Fuchsia to the Nest Hub (2nd gen) next. The next version of Fuchsia (F7) will remove the Hub Max’s bridge and range extender capabilities to prepare for Matter (over Thread). There should also be a bigger redesign of the Smart Display on the horizon.

