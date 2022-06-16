Nest Hub Max losing bridge and range extender features used by Nest x Yale Lock and Detect

Google plans to update many of its smart home devices with the Matter standard in the near future. Ahead of that support, the Nest Hub Max is going to lose its ability to be used as a range extender or bridge.

In late July, the Nest Hub Max will be updated in preparation for the Matter over Thread standard. While this upcoming update is not the one that enables Matter support (which is set for later this year), Google’s flagship Assistant Smart Displays will lose two key features that might impact some existing home setups.

The Nest Hub Max will stop working as a bridge or range extender. This will be an issue for owners of the Nest x Yale (door) Lock or Nest Detect open/close sensor, which is no longer on sale.

Nest x Yale Locks and Nest Detects do not connect directly to Wi-Fi, but rather through a bridge. This enables these devices to last longer on batteries and enjoy extended range.

Nest Detect Nest Connect Nest Guard Nest x Yale Lock

For some people, the Nest Hub Max is that bridge or serves as the range extender to a Nest Connect or Guard located farther away in their homes. After the update:

…users whose locks are connected to Wi-Fi via a Nest Hub Max, or that are out of range of their Nest Connect or Nest Guard will not be able to lock or unlock their door with the Nest app. Users will still be able to lock and unlock the door using the keypad on the Nest x Yale Lock. Nest Detects that are out of range of Nest Connect or Nest Guard will not be able to connect to Wi-Fi and report their status in the Nest app.

Google’s advice is to move a Nest Connect or Guard within range of door locks and open/close sensors that go offline. If you don’t own a Nest Connect (or Guard), Google Nest will be emailing Nest x Yale Lock customers starting in mid-June about how to get a free Nest Connect, which currently costs $69. This will be done either via a Google Store coupon code automatically or by contacting Support directly.

The company added that the “majority of Nest x Yale Lock and Nest Detect users have a Nest Guard or Connect acting as that bridge,” and therefore won’t be impacted by the Nest Hub Max update.

